Tennis

Canada's Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 Van Rijthoven in Libema Open semifinals

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday.

Dutchman will face winner of semifinal between top seed Medvedev and Mannarino

The Canadian Press ·
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, seen during the French Open in May, was denied a chance to play for his second ATP Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) loss to Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory.

The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held serve the rest of the way, winning on his first set-point chance.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded second at the tournament, responded with a dominant performance in the second set. He converted two early breaks to take a 5-1 lead, then tied the match at one set apiece by converting his first set point.

Van Rijthoven and Auger-Aliassime held serve throughout the third set, resulting in a tiebreak. Van Rijthoven won three straight points to take a 6-3 lead and set up match point. Auger-Aliassime won the next two points on serve to cut into the lead before his Dutch opponent put the match away.

Van Rijthoven broke the Montreal native just once in seven chances, but that proved to be enough as he was able to hold serve in the first and third sets.

Auger-Aliassime converted two of his three break-point chances.

Van Rijthoven will face the winner of a semifinal between top seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia and France's Adrian Mannarino in Sunday's final.

