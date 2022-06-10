Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Libema Open semifinals with win over Khachanov

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the semifinals of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Karen Khachanov on Friday.

World No. 9 from Montreal improves career record against Russian to 2-1

The Canadian Press ·
Felix Auger-Aliassime, seen during the French Open in May, reached the Libema Open semifinals on Friday by defeating Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 6-4. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

The tournament's second seed had eight aces to just one for Khachanov. Auger-Aliassime won 85 per cent of first-serve points, compared to 71 per cent for the fifth seed from Russia.

WATCH l Auger-Aliassime punches Libema Open semifinal ticket:

Auger-Aliassime storms into semis at the Libema Open

36 minutes ago
Duration 2:47
No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal beat Russia's Karen Khachanov 7-6(6), 6-4 to advance to the semifinals of the Libema Open in the Netherlands.

Auger-Aliassime had two of his aces in the final game, including one to setup the winning point.

Auger-Aliassime will face Dutch player Tim Van Rijthoven, ranked 205th in the world, in Saturday's semifinals.

