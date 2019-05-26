Injury forces Auger-Aliassime to withdraw from French Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime has pulled out of the French Open because of injury after the 18-year-old Montreal native was hampered by a groin/adductor issue during the latter stages of his run to the Lyon Open final.
The 18-year-old Montreal native said he was not at his best physically on Saturday after losing in the Lyon Open final against Benoit Paire, leading to his decision to drop out of the second Grand Slam of the season.
By making it to his second final of the season, Auger-Aliassime rose to a career-high No. 22 in the rankings.
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is now the lone Canadian in the men's singles draw in Paris.
The French Open started on Sunday.
