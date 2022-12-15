Content
Fernandez. Auger-Aliassime named Tennis Canada's players of the year

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Annie Fernandez have been named Tennis Canada's Players of the Year.

Dabrowski, Shapovalov recognized in the doubles category

The Canadian Press ·
Women's tennis player smiles and points into crowd after a win.
Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez, shown in this September 2021 file photo, won two events in 2022 earning one of Tennis Canada's Players of the Year awards. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

Auger-Aliassime, who won three straight events late in the year before leading Canada to its first Davis Cup title, won in the men's singles category.

Fernandez, who defended her Monterrey Open title, won in the women's singles category while Gabriela Dabrowski and Denis Shapovalov were recognized in the doubles category.

Rebecca Marino and Gabriel Diallo won the national sport organization's most improved player awards.

Victoria Mboko and Jaden Weekes earned junior players of the year honours.

In wheelchair tennis, Rob Shaw was named player of the year and Mitch McIntyre was named the category's most improved player.

Comments

