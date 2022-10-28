Canada's Auger-Aliassime stays hot to beat Bublik, reach Swiss Indoors semifinals
Montreal native won back-to-back titles at tournaments in Florence, Antwerp
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament.
Bublik, ranked 38th in the world, offered better opposition in the second set, but eventually went down in defeat in a match that lasted just an hour and 11 minutes.
Auger-Aliassime has now won 11 straight matches. He entered the Swiss event following back-to-back wins at tournaments in Florence and Antwerp.
WATCH l Auger-Aliassime defeats Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3:
The Canadian fired 10 aces and didn't allow Bublik a single break point. Auger-Aliassime hammered 28 winners against only four unforced errors.
Auger-Aliassime will next play either Carlos Alcaraz or Pablo Carreno Busta in Saturday's semifinal
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?