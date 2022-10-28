Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·New

Canada's Auger-Aliassime stays hot to beat Bublik, reach Swiss Indoors semifinals

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament.

Montreal native won back-to-back titles at tournaments in Florence, Antwerp

The Canadian Press ·
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal topped Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament on Friday to grab an 11th straight victory and move to the semifinals. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament.

The 22-year-old Montreal native, seeded third in the tournament, broke the Kazakh's serve in the first game of the match and easily won the opening set.

Bublik, ranked 38th in the world, offered better opposition in the second set, but eventually went down in defeat in a match that lasted just an hour and 11 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime has now won 11 straight matches. He entered the Swiss event following back-to-back wins at tournaments in Florence and Antwerp.

WATCH l Auger-Aliassime defeats Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3:

Auger-Aliassime speeds into the semis in Switzerland

48 minutes ago
Duration 3:14
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime won his 11th-straight match on Friday, 6-2, 6-3 over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel.

The Canadian fired 10 aces and didn't allow Bublik a single break point. Auger-Aliassime hammered 28 winners against only four unforced errors.

Auger-Aliassime will next play either Carlos Alcaraz or Pablo Carreno Busta in Saturday's semifinal

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now