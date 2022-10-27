Dominant Felix Auger-Aliassime sails into Swiss Indoors quarters

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is on to the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament.

The third-seeded Montreal native dispatched Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 6-0 at the hardcourt event.

Auger-Aliassime improved to 2-2 over the course of his career against the world No. 28 Kecmanovic.

The Canadian will face Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the quarters on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime's serve was dominant on Thursday, earning him 10 aces to Kecmanovic's none.

He also won 92 per cent of his first serves and had a 60 per cent success rate on his second serves.

