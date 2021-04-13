Auger-Aliassime makes quick 1st-round exit at Monte Carlo Masters
Canadian star couldn't match Cristian Garin's service game after rain suspended play
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Monte Carlo Masters after losing 7-6 (3), 6-1 to No. 16 seed Cristian Garin of Chile in the first round.
The match resumed Tuesday in Monaco after rain suspended play with Auger-Aliassime leading 4-2 at the clay-court event on Monday.
Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, couldn't match Garin's service stats.
Garin won 76 per cent of points on first serve, while Auger-Aliassime was at 64. On second serve, Garin had the 61-45 percentage edge.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime falls in straight sets to Garin:
Auger-Aliassime also struggled with his forehand, making 28 unforced errors.
Ranked 21st in the world, Auger-Aliassime is gearing up for the French Open, where he was eliminated in the first round last year.
Garin will face Australia's John Millman in the second round.
