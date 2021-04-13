Skip to Main Content
Auger-Aliassime makes quick 1st-round exit at Monte Carlo Masters

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Monte Carlo Masters after losing 7-6 (3), 6-1 to No. 16 seed Cristian Garin of Chile in the first round.

Canadian star couldn't match Cristian Garin's service game after rain suspended play

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime suffered a first-round loss to No. 16 seed Cristian Garin at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The match resumed Tuesday in Monaco after rain suspended play with Auger-Aliassime leading 4-2 at the clay-court event on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, couldn't match Garin's service stats.

Garin won 76 per cent of points on first serve, while Auger-Aliassime was at 64. On second serve, Garin had the 61-45 percentage edge.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime falls in straight sets to Garin:

Garin rallies to rout Auger-Aliassime at Monte Carlo Masters

Sports

2 hours ago
2:54
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was leading 4-2 when rain suspended play on Monday, but on Tuesday Cristian Garin of Chile rallied to a 7-6 (3), 6-1 win in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters. 2:54

Auger-Aliassime also struggled with his forehand, making 28 unforced errors.

Ranked 21st in the world, Auger-Aliassime is gearing up for the French Open, where he was eliminated in the first round last year.

Garin will face Australia's John Millman in the second round.

