Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime off to strong start at Barcelona Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime is off to the third round of the Barcelona Open after the No. 16 seed from Montreal beat Malek Jaziri of Tunisia 6-3, 7-6 (7) at the ATP Tour 500 clay-court event on Wednesday.
Tennis standout wins 77 per cent of points on first serve to advance to 3rd round
The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who got a first-round bye, will face No. 4 seed Kei Nishikori of Japan in the third round on Thursday.
Auger-Aliassime, ranked 31st in the world, won 77 per cent of his points on first serve, as compared to 62 per cent for the 72nd-ranked Jaziri.
No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to face Cristian Garin of Chile in a second-round match later Wednesday.
