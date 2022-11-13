Auger-Aliassime set to make ATP Finals debut against Ruud
Montreal native earned his way into season-ending event with 16-match win streak
Felix Auger-Aliassime's late-season surge has taken him to the next level.
The Montreal native will make his ATP Finals debut on Sunday against Norway's Casper Ruud.
The 22-year-old Auger-Aliassime took titles in Florence, Antwerp, and Basel during that run, with a victory in Rotterdam coming earlier in the year.
He earned a personal-best 56 wins this season, lifting him up to a career-high No. 6 world ranking.
All cleaned up for a day in Turin with the last 🎱😎🇮🇹<br><br>📸: Giorgio Perottino | <a href="https://twitter.com/corinnedubreuil?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@corinnedubreuil</a> | Nitto ATP Finals <a href="https://t.co/GGQEADOiSR">pic.twitter.com/GGQEADOiSR</a>—@felixtennis
Ruud is ranked fourth in the world and has taken two out of the three matches he's had against Auger-Aliassime.
The Norwegian beat Auger-Aliassime in the Round of 64 in Madrid and in the quarter-finals of the National Bank Open in Montreal earlier this season.
Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., is the only other Canadian to ever qualify for the ATP Tour World Finals, having played in the event in 2014 and 2016. Raonic lost in the semifinals in 2016 and lost both of his matches in 2014.
