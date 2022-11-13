Content
Tennis

Auger-Aliassime set to make ATP Finals debut against Ruud

Felix Auger-Aliassime's late-season surge has taken him to the next level. The Montreal native will make his ATP Finals debut on Sunday against Norway's Casper Ruud.

Montreal native earned his way into season-ending event with 16-match win streak

The Canadian Press ·
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, seen during the Swiss Indoors ATP 500 tournament last month, will make his ATP Finals debut on Sunday against Norway's Casper Ruud. (Gabriel Monnet/AFP via Getty Images)

Felix Auger-Aliassime's late-season surge has taken him to the next level.

The Montreal native will make his ATP Finals debut on Sunday against Norway's Casper Ruud.

Auger-Aliassime earned his way into the elite season-ending event in Turin, Italy, with an impressive 16-match win streak, winning three of the final four ATP Tour events of the year.

The 22-year-old Auger-Aliassime took titles in Florence, Antwerp, and Basel during that run, with a victory in Rotterdam coming earlier in the year.

He earned a personal-best 56 wins this season, lifting him up to a career-high No. 6 world ranking.

Ruud is ranked fourth in the world and has taken two out of the three matches he's had against Auger-Aliassime.

The Norwegian beat Auger-Aliassime in the Round of 64 in Madrid and in the quarter-finals of the National Bank Open in Montreal earlier this season.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., is the only other Canadian to ever qualify for the ATP Tour World Finals, having played in the event in 2014 and 2016. Raonic lost in the semifinals in 2016 and lost both of his matches in 2014.

