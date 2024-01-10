4th-seeded Auger-Aliassime of Montreal bounced in his ASB Classic opener

Despite getting a first-round bye and the tournament's fourth seeding, Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was bounced in his opening match at the ASB Classic on Monday in Auckland.

Daniel Altmaier of Germany needed two hours, 31 minutes to edge the Canadian 7-6 (9) and 7-5 on centre court at ASB Tennis Arena.

Montreal native Auger-Aliassime, who has not played singles since the Paris Masters last fall, finished the ATP 250 Series match with nine aces, 54 service points won, and two double faults.

Altmaier, who hasn't done well in the past on hard-court surfaces, had five aces, four double faults and 60 service points won.

Auger-Aliassime had 18 unforced errors, while Altmaier had 15,

Altmaier will play the winner of Monday's later match between Arthur Fils of France and Nuno Borges of Portugal.

WATCH | Shapovalov returns to the court after knee injury: