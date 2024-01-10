Content
4th-seeded Auger-Aliassime of Montreal bounced in his ASB Classic opener

Despite getting a first-round bye and the tournament's fourth seeding, Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was bounced in his opening match at the ASB Classic on Monday in Auckland.

Canadian has not played singles since Paris Masters last fall

The Canadian Press ·
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 10: Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada plays a backhand in his match against Daniel Altmaier of Germany during the 2024 Men's ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre on January 10, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) (Phil Walter/Getty Image)

Daniel Altmaier of Germany needed two hours, 31 minutes to edge the Canadian 7-6 (9) and 7-5 on centre court at ASB Tennis Arena.

Montreal native Auger-Aliassime, who has not played singles since the Paris Masters last fall, finished the ATP 250 Series match with nine aces, 54 service points won, and two double faults.

Altmaier, who hasn't done well in the past on hard-court surfaces, had five aces, four double faults and 60 service points won.

Auger-Aliassime had 18 unforced errors, while Altmaier had 15,

Altmaier will play the winner of Monday's later match between Arthur Fils of France and Nuno Borges of Portugal.

WATCH | Shapovalov returns to the court after knee injury:

Canada's Shapovalov suffers opening round loss in 1st match since Wimbledon

24 hours ago
Duration 1:31
Playing in his first match since July 2023 due to an ongoing knee issue, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., falls to seventh seed Sebastian Ofner of Austria 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic. The Canadian struggled with his serve and finished the match with 11 double faults.
