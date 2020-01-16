Denis Shapovalov succumbs to France's Humbert in ASB Classic quarters
Canadian sets sights on Australian Open after straight-sets loss in New Zealand
Canadian Denis Shapovalov is out at the ASB Classic.
The second-seeded Shapovalov was ousted 7-5, 6-4 in the quarter-finals on Thursday by Ugo Humbert of France.
Shapovalov couldn't overcome too many unforced errors, with six double faults, including two to finish the match.
The 21-year-old Humbert, ranked 57th, took the straight-sets victory in one hour 28 minutes.
Shapovalov is currently the top-ranked Canadian at a career-high No. 13 and received a bye into the second round at the ASB Classic, an ATP Tour 250-level tune-up event for the Australian Open.
The 20-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., is one of four Canadians with a spot in the men's main draw at the Grand Slam tournament alongside Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil.
Humbert will face American John Isner in the semifinals in Auckland.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.