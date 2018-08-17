Milos Raonic to face Novak Djokovic at rain-plagued Cincinnati Open
Canadian knocked off Denis Shapovalov on Thursday
Milos Raonic may have rest on his side when he meets his opponent in the quarter-finals at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.
Novak Djokovic knocked off defending-champion Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match started on Thursday but finished on Friday.
Djokovic will play in his second match of the day when he faces Canada's Raonic later Friday.
Raonic earned his spot by defeating Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (6), 6-4 on Thursday in a matchup of Canada's top male tennis players.
Juan Martin del Potro and Nick Kyrgios split two tiebreaks before Del Potro prevailed in the third set for a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-2 win.
Del Potro will face David Goffin, who upset Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-4 to reach the Cincinnati quarterfinals for the first time in three tries.
In the women's draw, top-ranked Simona Halep won the first of two scheduled matches Friday at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, edging 16th-seeded Ashleigh Barty 7-5, 6-4.
Halep will face unseeded Lesia Tsurenko in a quarterfinal match after rain delayed matches on Thursday.
Barty, who lost to Halep in last week's Rogers Cup semifinals in Montreal, committed 32 unforced errors to Halep's 17. Halep is seeking her first Cincinnati championship after losing in the finals last year and 2015.
With files from CBC Sports
