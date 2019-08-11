Rafael Nadal secures 5th Rogers Cup title

Rafael Nadal has added a fifth Rogers Cup title.

The tournament's top seed made quick work Daniil Medvedev in the men's final on Sunday in Montreal, defeating the Russian 6-3, 6-0 at IGA Stadium in just 70 minutes.

Nadal, 33, won last year's Rogers Cup in Toronto, where he also triumphed in 2008.

The Spaniard's other two victories on Canadian soil came in Montreal back in 2005 at age 19 over Andre Agassi — his first-ever hardcourt conquest — and against Milos Raonic in 2013.

Currently ranked second in the world, Nadal improved to 41-6 in 2019 and raised his third trophy of the season at the $5.7-million US ATP Tour Masters 1000 series event after also winning on clay in Rome and at the French Open.

He advanced to Sunday's showdown with Medvedev after Gael Monfils withdrew from their scheduled semifinal with an ankle injury.

The Frenchman was forced to play a quarterfinal delayed more than 18 hours by inclement weather against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday afternoon. Monfils only had a short time to recover before the subsequent match with Nadal, and decided against risking further damage.

Nadal fought off a break point in the first game of Sunday's opening set before going up 3-1 when Medvedev double faulted. Then leading 5-3, the Spaniard sealed the set with a great passing forehand shot down the line after Medvedev came to the net.

Medvedev, who was playing Nadal for the first time, was broken again to open the second set. Despite clearly being second favourite in the eyes of the crowd, fans tried to spur the Russian on down 2-0, but his shaky performance continued as he was broken again to fall behind even further when his shot went long on another break.

Then trailing 4-0, Medvedev was broken again when his shot went into the net. Nadal served out from there to clinch his 83rd tournament win — and 20th on a hardcourt — of his singles career.

The Spaniard also defended a hardcourt title for the first time in walloping an opponent that hadn't lost a set all week before Sunday.

The 6-3, 6-0 score was the most lopsided men's final at the event since American star John McEnroe defeated countryman Vitas Gerulaitas 6-0, 6-3 in 1984.