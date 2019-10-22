Canada's Milos Raonic loses 1st ATP match since August back injury
Ousted in 1st round in Vienna by Korean Hyeon Chung
Milos Raonic's first tour match in more than two months didn't end in desired fashion for the Canadian.
The 28-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., lost 6-4, 7-5 to Hyeon Chung of Korea in the first round of the Erste Bank Open on Tuesday.
Raonic was playing a tour match for the first time since retiring from the Rogers Cup in Montreal with a back injury on Aug. 7, though he did go on court for two matches at the Laver Cup team event last month in Switzerland.
The back injury was the latest setback for the former world No. 3, who has struggled to stay healthy for long stretches in recent years.
Chung, ranked 139th in the world, feasted on Raonic's second serve, winning 12 of 17 points when he had opportunities.
WATCH | Raonic upset in Vienna:
Raonic, the world No. 32, capitalized on just one of six break-point chances en route to the loss.
The two other Canadians in the singles draw of the ATP Tour 500 event open play on Wednesday.
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fresh off winning his first career ATP Tour title at the Stockholm Open last weekend, faces Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 6 seed, meets Russia's Andrey Rublov. The winner faces Chung in the second round.
