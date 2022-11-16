Djokovic dismisses Rublev to reach knockout stage at ATP Finals
Serbian seeks to match Roger Federer's record 6 titles at season-ending event
Five-time champion Novak Djokovic eased into the final four of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.
It took the seventh-seeded Djokovic just 68 minutes to see off Rublev and make it two wins out of two in Turin to qualify for his 11th semifinal in 15 appearances at the year-end tournament.
Djokovic is aiming to equal Roger Federer's record six titles at the event. His last victory came in 2015.
Djokovic broke early in the second set and took a 3-0 lead with no way back for Rublev. The Russian won two points in the final two games as Djokovic broke again and went on to take the match.
Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the players' opening match. Tsitsipas was playing later against Daniil Medvedev, who also lost his Red Group opener.
Top-seeded Rafael Nadal was eliminated on Tuesday after his second loss of the tournament, while Casper Ruud booked his place in the semifinals. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz will play each other on Thursday, with the winner set to secure the other semifinal spot from Green Group.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?