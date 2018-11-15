Roger Federer advances to ATP Finals last 4

Roger Federer advanced to the last four of the ATP Finals for a record-extending 15th time with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Kevin Anderson on Thursday.

Six-time champion Federer needed only a set to advance and produced his best performance at the season-ending tournament to end the round-robin stages with a 2-1 win-loss record.

Dominic Thiem's 6-1, 6-4 victory over Kei Nishikori earlier had left Federer with a modest task and ensured that Anderson became the first South African ever to reach the semifinals.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/rogerfederer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rogerfederer</a> - pleasing crowds since 1998 😯👏<br><br>You can watch the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NittoATPFinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NittoATPFinals</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/TennisTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TennisTV</a> 📺 <a href="https://t.co/EGkoXUhPqU">pic.twitter.com/EGkoXUhPqU</a> —@ATPWorldTour

Federer looked as if he was about to give up a break advantage for the second time in as many service games when he dropped to 0-40 attempting to close out the opening set at 5-4, but the 20-time Grand Slam champion found his first serve when it mattered most to hold.

Anderson hadn't faced a break point in winning his first two matches. Federer, though, broke him twice more in the second set to claim top spot in the group and avoid a potential semifinal meeting with top-ranked Novak Djokovic.