Auger-Aliassime's loss to Serbia's Lajovic puts Canada in bind at ATP Cup
Denis Shapovalov must now beat Novak Djokovic to force decisive doubles match
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-2 on Friday in the first match of Canada's quarter-final against Serbia at the ATP Cup.
Lajovic put Serbia in an excellent position to advance to the event's final.
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces Novak Djokovic, the No. 2 ranked player in the world, in the quarter-final's second match.
Aside from a brief 2-1 lead in the second set, Auger-Aliassime struggled throughout the match, especially with shot placement.
WATCH | Lajovic dismisses Auger-Aliassime in straight sets:
Auger-Aliassime's return was just past the baseline for the match point, with Lajovic pumping his fist as the ball landed out of bounds.
Belgium takes on Spain in Friday's other quarter-final.
Host Australia advanced with a 2-1 win over Britain and Russia routed Argentina 3-0 in Thursday's quarter-finals.
The semifinals are set for Saturday and the final on Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.