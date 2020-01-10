Auger-Aliassime's loss to Serbia's Lajovic puts Canada in bind at ATP Cup

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-2 on Friday in the first match of Canada's quarter-final against Serbia at the ATP Cup.

Lajovic put Serbia in an excellent position to advance to the event's final.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces Novak Djokovic, the No. 2 ranked player in the world, in the quarter-final's second match.

Aside from a brief 2-1 lead in the second set, Auger-Aliassime struggled throughout the match, especially with shot placement.

Dusan Lajovic cruised past Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2, giving Serbia a 1-0 lead over Canada in the quarter-finals of the ATP Cup in Sydney, Australia. 1:03

Auger-Aliassime's return was just past the baseline for the match point, with Lajovic pumping his fist as the ball landed out of bounds.

Belgium takes on Spain in Friday's other quarter-final.

Host Australia advanced with a 2-1 win over Britain and Russia routed Argentina 3-0 in Thursday's quarter-finals.

The semifinals are set for Saturday and the final on Sunday.