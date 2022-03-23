Top-ranked women's tennis player Ash Barty announces retirement at age 25
World No. 1-ranked Ash Barty has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25. The announcement comes less than two months after she won her home Australian Open, her third Grand Slam singles title.
'I'm so happy and I'm so ready,' says Aussie in emotional social media post
World No. 1-ranked Ash Barty has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25.
Barty said in an emotional video posted Wednesday on social media: "I wasn't quite sure of how I was gonna do this . . . it's hard to say. I'm so happy and I'm so ready. I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person this is right."
The announcement comes less than two months after she won her home Australian Open, her third Grand Slam singles title.
