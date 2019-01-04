Canada's Eugenie Bouchard shows promise despite quarter-final loss in Auckland
Defending champion Goerges edges Westmount, Que., native 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6)
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard fell in the ASB Classic quarter-finals on Friday in New Zealand despite a valiant battle against second-seeded Julia Goerges.
The reigning champion German came back against the 24-year-old from Westmount, Que., to take a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6) victory and advance to Saturday's semifinal.
In blustery conditions, Bouchard took advantage of the wind to throw her opponent into uncomfortable positions and easily claimed the first set.
Goerges shifted the momentum in her favour in the second set thanks to a series of impressive backhands. Her confidence continued to build into the final set, where she managed to get past Bouchard with the tiebreak.
Canadian Bianca Andreescu is set to meet Venus Williams in another quarter-final match on Friday. The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., stunned world No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the second round a day earlier.
