Andy Murray's U.S. Open return comes to quick end

Andy Murray's return to the U.S. Open lasted just two rounds.

The 2012 champion was eliminated by No. 31 seed Fernando Verdasco 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. The Spaniard will face a second straight past champion at Flushing Meadows when he meets third-seeded Juan Martin del Potro in the third round.

Murray missed last year's tournament because of a hip injury and didn't consider himself a contender this year because of his lack of preparation.

Verdasco won for just the second time in 15 career meetings with Murray, who had multiple chances to even the final game of a 64-minute final set before the left-hander finished it.

Juan Martin del Potro moved on to what could be a third-round matchup of past U.S. Open champions by beating American Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Venus leaves ball in Serena's court

Venus Williams has done her part to set up an all-Williams matchup at the U.S. Open. Now it's her sister's turn to make it happen.

The 16th-seeded Williams reached the third round at Flushing Meadows for the fifth year in a row, beating 40th-ranked Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-4, 7-5 despite producing fewer than half as many winners.

If Williams' younger sister, Serena, can beat Carina Witthoeft in the second round on Wednesday night, the two siblings with a combined 30 Grand Slam titles will play each other Friday.

It would be the earliest Williams vs. Williams showdown at a Grand Slam tournament since their very first tour-level match, all the way back at the 1998 Australian Open.

Venus says: "I hope we get to play."

Of the 82 points that went her way Wednesday, only 13 came via her own winners. Giorgi had 29 winners, but also 41 unforced errors and 28 forced errors.