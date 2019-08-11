Andy Murray to make against-the-odds singles comeback in Cincinnati
Andy Murray's surgically repaired hip is free of pain and he's moving much better on the court, prompting him to return to singles play on Monday, a few months after he contemplated retirement.
Veteran tennis player pondered retirement following hip surgery
Andy Murray's surgically repaired hip is free of pain and he's moving much better on the court, prompting him to return to singles play a few months after he contemplated retirement.
Murray will be a first-day focus at the Western & Southern Open on Monday with his against-the-odds comeback. After playing doubles in several tournaments including Wimbledon, he's begun building back up for singles.
He'll face Richard Gasquet in the first round, Murray's first singles match since he lost his opening match at the Australian Open in January.
Murray decided to have a second hip operation that implanted metal and eliminated the pain. He's been practising singles for a few weeks and he'll use the tournament near Cincinnati as a gauge.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.