Andy Murray to make Aussie Open return after receiving wildcard

Andy Murray will be making his Australian Open return after being awarded a wildcard on Sunday.

Many feared that the 33-year-old, British tennis star had played his last match in Melbourne following his first-round defeat to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in 2019.

Organizers even played a career-tribute video to the five-time runner up who, at the time, had been battling chronic hip pain.

"We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms," tournament director Craig Tiley said.

"His retirement was an emotional moment and seeing him come back, having undergone major surgery and built himself back up to get on to the tour again, will be a highlight of AO 2021."

Even though the three-time Grand Slam champion has struggled to regain his form, Murray remains confident heading into the first Grand Slam of the season.

"I've worked hard to get to this point, but I can do better," he told reporters in November. I could make sure I'm eating better, I can make sure I'm stronger in the gym."

Despite the COVID-19 hiatus, Muray did return in 2020 but lost in the second round of the U.S. Open and suffered an even faster exit at the French.

To help prepare for the Aussie, which has been pushed back three weeks to Feb. 8 because of the global pandemic, Murray has also accepted a wildcard to next month's Delray Beach Open.