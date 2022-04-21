Canada's Andreescu falls to 3rd-seeded Sabalenka in 3 sets at Stuttgart Open
Canadian eliminated with 2nd-round loss in 1st tournament since October
Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.
Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarter-finals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances.
Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert.
Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., was playing in her first tournament since October. She announced late last year that she would sit out the start of the 2022 season to recover physically and mentally from a "challenging" two years.
Andreescu entered Stuttgart ranked No. 121 in the world. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 in October 2019 after a breakout season in which she won the U.S. Open and high-profile events in Toronto and Indian Wells, Calif.
Sabalenka, ranked fourth, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Sabalenka's win comes a day after she learned she will be barred from participating at Wimbledon when the Grand Slam is held in June. The All England Club announced that players from Russia and Belarus will be barred from competing due to the ongoing war in Ukraine
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?