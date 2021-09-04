Andreescu cruises into U.S. Open 4th round, extending set win streak

Canada's Bianca Andreescu continues to roll along at the U.S. Open.

The sixth-seeded Andreescu defeated Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday to advance to the fourth round of the women's singles draw in New York.

Andreescu converted four-of-seven break opportunities to improve to 10-0 at the Grand Slam following her 2019 title. She has also won five consecutive sets since losing 6-4 to Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in a three-set victory in the opening round.

Minnen was 0-for-4 when she had the Canadian in break situations.

Seventh-seeded Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., takes on South African Lloyd Harris on Saturday night in a third-round contest in the men's singles draw.

Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., dominated the opening set. She won 93 per cent of points on her first serve and 67 per cent on her second — Minnen was 50 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.

The Canadian also had the only two aces of the opening set and was 2-of-3 on break points.

Andreescu didn't skip a beat in the second, registering two service breaks en route to taking a commanding 4-0 lead. Even more impressive was in the second game, she rallied from 0-40 to hold serve and go up 2-0.

Minnen finally held serve in the fifth game to make it 4-1 but Andreescu also held to make it 5-1. After narrowly missing a fifth service break in the seventh game, Andreescu served the match out to advance.

Djokovic faces Nishikori in afternoon

Novak Djokovic will try to avoid a recent run of upsets at Flushing Meadows and improve to 24-0 in Grand Slam matches this season when he takes on Kei Nishikori in Arthur Ashe Stadium to highlight third-round action.

Djokovic has won his past 16 matches against 2014 U.S. Open runner-up Nishikori.

Djokovic is attempting to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since Rod Laver won all four major championships in 1969.

Also Saturday, No. 1 Ash Barty and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev are due to play in Arthur Ashe Stadium at night.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka and two leading men's seeds — No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 5 Andrey Rublev —- all lost Friday.

