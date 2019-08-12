Rogers Cup champs Andreescu, Nadal withdraw from next tournament
The Rogers Cup champions have decided to take a break this week after capturing titles on Sunday. Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., and Spain's Rafael Nadal both withdrew from the Western and Southern Open late Sunday night.
Both are expected to return to action at U.S. Open later this month
The Rogers Cup champions have decided to take a break this week after capturing titles on Sunday.
Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., and Spain's Rafael Nadal both withdrew from the Western and Southern Open late Sunday night.
They are expected to return to action at the U.S. Open, the season's final Grand Slam, in two weeks in New York.
Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the tournament in 50 years when Serena Williams retired in the first set of the final on Sunday in Toronto.
Nadal captured his fifth Rogers Cup with a straight-sets win over Daniil Medvedev of Russia.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.