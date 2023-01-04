Bianca Andreescu eliminated in round of 16 at Adelaide International
Canadian falls in straight sets to No. 9-ranked Veronika Kudermetova
Despite the comeback victory that landed her in the round of 16, Bianca Andreescu ran out of magic in Australia on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. was eliminated from the Adelaide International tournament in straight sets (6-4, 6-0) by Russia's Veronika Kudermetova.
Andreescu, the 2019 US Open Champion, was off to a hot start after winning the first four games of the match, but her momentum was quickly halted as Kudermetova roared back taking the next six to seal the first set.
The Canadian struggled to capitalize when the service was in her favour. While in possession of the serve, Andreescu committed a pair of double faults and surrendered 30 points to her Russian opponent, while only tallying 21 for herself.
Kudermetova moves on top the quarterfinals to face the winner of the match between Jeļena Ostapenko and Irina-Camelia Begu.
Medvedev moves on
On the men's side, Daniil Medvedev defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals.
The former world No. 1 — now ranked No. 7 — had an easy time on Wednesday for the Russian's third victory in three tries against the 29th-ranked Serbian.
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic, who has won 30 straight singles matches on Australian soil, will play Thursday for his place in the quarterfinals and a possible matchup against Medvedev in the semifinals.
Medvedev is seeded third and will face fellow Russian Karen Khachanov for his spot in the semifinals.
"Really happy to be through, happy with my level and looking forward to my next match," Medvedev said. "Miomir is a tough opponent, high-rep player. There are no easy guys left in Adelaide, not sure there were even in the first round."
Khachanov, a semifinalist at last year's U.S. Open, defeated Jack Draper of Britain 6-4, 6-2 to advance.
Sabalenka, seeded No. 2, defeated Liudmila Samsonova in a grueling match that lasted 2 hours, 15 minutes, winning 7-6 (8) 7-6 (3).
Meanwhile, Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open finalist, defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 6-4.
With files from the Associated Press
