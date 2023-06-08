Bianca Andreescu defeated in mixed doubles final at French Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu and mixed doubles partner Michael Venus of New Zealand came up just short in their quest for a French Open title on Thursday.

The duo fell in the mixed doubles final to Japan's Miyu Kato and Tim Puetz of Germany 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 after a super tiebreak decided the outcome of the match at Roland Garros in Paris.

Andreescu, of Mississsauaga, Ont., and Venus advanced to the final with a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) win over Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Nathaniel Lammons of the United States on Wednesday.

Kato left behind the disappointment of her controversial disqualification in doubles by claiming the mixed doubles title at the French Open on Thursday.

Andreescu and Venus fall to Kato and Puetz in French Open mixed doubles final Duration 2:48 Japan's Miya Kato teamed up with Germany's Tim Puetz to defeat Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., and New Zealand's Michael Venus (4-6,6-4,10-6) to win the 2023 French Open mixed doubles title.

Kato, 28, and her women's doubles partner were defaulted during their third-round match last week after Kato accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck after a point.

Kato also forfeited all of her nearly $23,000 US in prize money and rankings points from women's doubles but was allowed to keep participating in mixed doubles.