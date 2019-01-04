Canadian Bianca Andreescu keeps rolling, upsets Venus Williams in Aussie Open warmup

Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu stunned the sports world again by defeating the legendary Venus Williams to reach her first WTA semifinal.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., won 6-7(1), 6-1, 6-3 over Williams at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

"I think anything is possible, and I think tonight I did the impossible," she said on the court following her win over the former world No. 1 player. "I don't even know what to say."

After being broken in the opening game of the second set, Andreescu reeled off 11 straight games to take control of the match.

"My goal was only to qualify and maybe get a couple of rounds in, but now I beat a couple of top players so who knows? I believed in myself to the end," said Andreescu, who is ranked 152nd in the world and had to go through qualifying to make the tournament. I fought and I really enjoyed myself."

The 18-year-old is riding high just a day after the biggest win of her career, a stunning 6-4, 6-4 victory on Thursday over world No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki in the Auckland tournament, which is considered a warm-up for the Australian Open that begins in just over a week.