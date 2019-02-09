Bianca Andreescu strikes first for Canada at Fed Cup opener

Canada took a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands in the best-of-five Fed Cup tie with a pair of singles victories on Saturday.

Teenager Bianca Andreescu defeated Richel Hogenkamp 6-4, 6-1 in the first rubber to give Canada a 1-0 lead and Montreal's Francoise Abanda followed with a 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-4 victory over Arantxa Rus in 's-Hertogenbosch.

Andreescu, ranked No. 70 in the world, fired five aces and won four of seven break points to beat her 150th-ranked opponent in one hour six minutes.

Abanda rebounded from a second-set loss, breaking Rus to go up 4-2 in the third and holding serve from there. The 22-year-old Abanda, ranked No. 223, needed 2:37 to dispatch the 129th-ranked Rus.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., has surged up the world rankings after a remarkable opening month on the WTA Tour this season.

The 18-year-old, who started the year at No. 152, is coming off her first WTA-level tournament win at the Oracle Challenger in California two weeks ago.

Andreescu, Dabrowski team for doubles match

Andreescu had 21 winners against Hogenkamp on Saturday and improved to 9-3 in Fed Cup ties. She will team up with Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski for the doubles match Sunday.

Dabrowski is 10th in the doubles rankings. Andreescu is ranked 527th in doubles.

The Netherlands holds the 10th position in the Fed Cup rankings, seven spots ahead of Canada.

The winning team will advance to the World Group I playoffs. The loser will have to compete in a World Group II playoff tie to maintain its place in the World Group II for 2020.

Canada and the Netherlands have split six previous Fed Cup meetings.