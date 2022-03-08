Zverev put on 1-year probation for Mexican Open outburst
Olympic gold medallist receives 8-week ban by ATP, has until Friday to appeal ruling
Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Alexander Zverev was put on probation for one year by the ATP on Monday for violently hitting the chair umpire's stand repeatedly with his racket following a loss in doubles at the Mexico Open.
Zverev, who is currently ranked No. 3 and was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open, has until Friday to appeal the ruling of Miro Bratoev, the ATP senior vice president of rules and competition.
Bratoev conducted a review of what happened last month in Acapulco, Mexico, and determined that Zverev committed what is termed aggravated behaviour under the major offence section of the ATP rulebook.
The ATP characterized the decision as issuing Zverev a fine and suspension that are being "withheld," unless his behaviour warrants the punishments. The probation ends Feb. 22, 2023 — one year after the episode in Acapulco.
The 24-year-old German, who was the Mexico Open defending champion in singles, was kicked out of the tournament for yelling and cursing at official Alessandro Germani and violently striking the umpire's chair no fewer than four times.
WARNING | Graphic language as Zverev attacks umpire's chair:
Just before Zverev and partner Marcelo Melo finished losing a doubles match against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara, Germani gave Zverev a code violation for yelling and swearing while arguing about an opponent's shot that was ruled in. That set up match point. And once the match was over, Zverev swatted the umpire's stand.
Zverev already has been fined $40,000 and forfeited more than $30,000 in prize money, along with all of the rankings points he earned at the Mexico Open. The ATP said at the time Zverev was docked $20,000 each for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct, the maximum on-site penalty for each violation.
In October, the ATP opened an investigation into domestic violation accusations from a former girlfriend of Zverev.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?