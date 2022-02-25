Zverev fined $40K US, loses prize money, points after outburst at Mexican Open
In addition to penalties, ATP will undertake 'further review of the incident'
Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Alexander Zverev was fined $40,000 US by the men's professional tennis tour and will forfeit more than $30,000 in prize money and all rankings points from the Mexican Open after hitting the chair umpire's stand with his racket following a loss in doubles.
In addition to those penalties, the ATP announced Thursday it would undertake "a further review of the incident."
Zverev was the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up. He is currently ranked No. 3 and was the defending singles champion in Acapulco.
The 24-year-old German was kicked out of the tournament after yelling and cursing at official Alessandro Germani and violently striking the umpire's chair no fewer than four times.
WARNING | Graphic language as Zverev attacks umpire's chair:
Zverev and partner Marcelo Melo had just lost a doubles match to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara. Just before the match ended, Germani gave Zverev a code violation for yelling and swearing while arguing about a shot that was ruled in, setting up match point.
He loses his full prize money for singles and doubles of $31,570 and all rankings points earned at the tournament.
In October, the ATP opened an investigation into a former girlfriend's accusations of domestic abuse by Zverev. The former girlfriend first made the accusations in 2020.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?