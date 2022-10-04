Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada's Bouchard drops 1st round match at Agel Open to Switzerland's Bencic

Sixth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland rallied to eliminate former top-five player Eugenie Bouchard of Canada 6-7 (7), 6-1, while Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus upset eighth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2.

2021 U.S. Open champion Raducanu loses to Kasatkina

The Associated Press ·
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard, seen above at August's U.S. Open, lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the first round of the Agel Open in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Tuesday. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina defeated 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu 7-5, 6-4 Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Agel Open.

Kasatkina was playing her first match since losing in the first round of the U.S. Open and will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova in an all-Russian second round.

Sixth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland rallied to eliminate former top-five player Eugenie Bouchard of Canada 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-4, while Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus upset eighth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2.

American qualifiers Alycia Parks and Catherine McNally both advanced. Parks upset Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 7-6 (3) and McNally eased past Anna Blinkova 6-1, 6-2 at the indoor hardcourt event in the Czech eastern city of Ostrava.

WATCH | Bencic requires comeback to beat Canada's Bouchard:

Eugenie Bouchard puts a scare into Belinda Bencic at Ostrava Open

2 hours ago
Duration 3:44
Number 6 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland rallied to a 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-4 victory over Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., in the first round of the Ostrava Open.
