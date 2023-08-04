Auger-Aliassime to face qualifier, Raonic draws Tiafoe in 1st round of National Bank Open

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime will play a qualifier in his opening match at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

The 56-man singles draw for the ATP Tour event was completed today at a downtown Toronto hotel.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, is the highest-ranked Canadian at No. 12 in the world.

Montreal's Gabriel Diallo will open against Britain's Daniel Evans and Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., will meet a qualifier.

Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., will take on Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina and Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., will play American Frances Tiafoe.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz is the No. 1 seed at the $7.62-million US tournament.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime ousted by Watanuki at Citi Open:

Auger-Aliassime eliminated in 2nd round at DC Open Duration 1:59 Japan's Yosuke Watanuki defeated Canada's Félix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(10), 7-6(3) at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, DC.

Women's draw

Canadians Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Fernandez and Rebecca Marino will open play at this year's National Bank Open in Montreal against qualifiers.

Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., is Canada's top-ranked player in the tournament as the world No. 44.

She won the tournament back in 2019 in Toronto.

Fernandez, from nearby Laval, Que., and Vancouver's Marino round out the Canadian women who've qualified for the main draw.

Top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland gets a bye to the second round.

The National Bank Open women's tournament will take place at Montreal's IGA Stadium starting with Saturday's qualifying round.

The main draw will begin on Monday.