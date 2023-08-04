Auger-Aliassime to face qualifier, Raonic draws Tiafoe in 1st round of National Bank Open
Andreescu, Fernandez, Marino will also play qualifiers on women's side in Montreal
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime will play a qualifier in his opening match at the National Bank Open in Toronto.
The 56-man singles draw for the ATP Tour event was completed today at a downtown Toronto hotel.
Montreal's Gabriel Diallo will open against Britain's Daniel Evans and Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., will meet a qualifier.
Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., will take on Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina and Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., will play American Frances Tiafoe.
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz is the No. 1 seed at the $7.62-million US tournament.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime ousted by Watanuki at Citi Open:
Women's draw
Canadians Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Fernandez and Rebecca Marino will open play at this year's National Bank Open in Montreal against qualifiers.
Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., is Canada's top-ranked player in the tournament as the world No. 44.
She won the tournament back in 2019 in Toronto.
Top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland gets a bye to the second round.
The National Bank Open women's tournament will take place at Montreal's IGA Stadium starting with Saturday's qualifying round.
The main draw will begin on Monday.