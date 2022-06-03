Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada's Fernandez, Williams sisters missing from Wimbledon entry lists

Leylah Fernandez, Serena and Venus Williams did not appear on the women's singles entry list released by Wimbledon on Friday.

Canadian tennis star injured right foot during quarter-final loss at French Open

The Associated Press
Canada's Leylah Fernandez walks to the baseline to serve against Italy's Martina Trevisan during their quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. (Thibault Camus/The Associated Press)

Serena and Venus Williams did not appear on the women's singles entry list released by Wimbledon on Friday.

It is possible that either player could request a wild-card invitation to the Grand Slam tournament, which begins on June 27.

Serena Williams has won seven of her Open era record 23 major singles championships at the All England Club, most recently in 2016. The 40-year-old American was the runner-up there in 2018 and 2019 and has not competed anywhere since injuring her right leg and needing to stop playing in her first-round match a year ago.

Venus Williams is a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon and has seven major singles trophies in all. Her most recent match on tour came at Chicago last August. She turns 42 in two weeks.

Also missing from the entry list is Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up who injured her right foot during a loss at the French Open this week.

