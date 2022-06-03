Canada's Fernandez, Williams sisters missing from Wimbledon entry lists
Canadian tennis star injured right foot during quarter-final loss at French Open
Serena and Venus Williams did not appear on the women's singles entry list released by Wimbledon on Friday.
Serena Williams has won seven of her Open era record 23 major singles championships at the All England Club, most recently in 2016. The 40-year-old American was the runner-up there in 2018 and 2019 and has not competed anywhere since injuring her right leg and needing to stop playing in her first-round match a year ago.
Venus Williams is a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon and has seven major singles trophies in all. Her most recent match on tour came at Chicago last August. She turns 42 in two weeks.
Also missing from the entry list is Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up who injured her right foot during a loss at the French Open this week.
