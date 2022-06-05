Rafael Nadal cruises to 14th French Open title, adding to record 22 Grand Slam wins

Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the French Open final on Dunday in Paris for his 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall.

Those add to two records Nadal already owned. His victory Sunday came two days after his 36th birthday and made him the oldest title winner in the history of the clay-court tournament.

The Spaniard's first triumph there came in 2005 at age 19. No man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than his 14 in Paris. And no man has won more Grand Slam titles than Nadal.

The eighth-seeded Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who was participating in his first major final.

