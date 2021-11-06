Canada's tennis team to host Latvia in 2022 Billie Jean King Cup

Canada's tennis team will host Latvia in April in the 2022 edition of the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas.

The playing surface, site and rosters will be determined later for the April 15-16 event.

The Canadians last hosted the Billie Jean King Cup in 2018, when they defeated Ukraine.

No. 10-ranked Canada will go head-to-head with 12th-ranked Latvia for the first time, with the winning team advancing to the Finals next November.