Tennis

Ash Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open title

Ash Barty has won the Australian Open final over Danielle Collins to end a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament.

1st Australian to win the event since Chris O'Neil captured women's title in 1978

The Associated Press ·
Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning her women’s singles final match against Danielle Collins of the U.S. in the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Barty won the first set with one service break but was down 5-1 in the second set after dropping serve in the second and sixth games. Collins had two chances to serve for the set but was broken both times.

Barty won the first set with one service break but was down 5-1 in the second set after dropping serve in the second and sixth games. Collins had two chances to serve for the set but was broken both times.

Barty dominated after taking the set to a tiebreaker, racing to a 4-0 lead.

Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final of the Australian Open since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

The 25-year-old Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at Melbourne Park to her win on grass at Wimbledon last year and on clay at the French Open in 2019.

