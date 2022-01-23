Canada's Denis Shapovalov continued his run at the Australian Open with a dominant straight-sets upset victory over Alexander Zverev in the fourth round Sunday.

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., defeated the third-ranked Zverev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to advance to the quarter-final.

The 22-year-old Canadian, ranked 14th, will face No. 6 Rafael Nadal in the next round. The Spaniard earned his spot in the quarter-final with a straight-sets victory against Adrian Mannarino.

Shapovalov had never made it past the third round at the Australian Open.

WATCH l Shapovalov upsets Zverev in straight sets:

Shapovalov upsets Zverev, advances to Australian Open quarter-finals for 1st time Duration 3:24 Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., defeats world No. 3 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the fourth round at the Australian Open. 3:24

The Canadian was aggressive in the match and constantly challenged the uninspired Zverev. He managed to overcome 11 double faults in the match.

Shapovalov completely dominated the third set, which ended with Zverev sending a return into the net. He fist-bumped in celebration.

Shapovalov needed two hours 21 minutes to defeat Zverev — his quickest match of the Grand Slam tournament so far. His previous three matches lasted more than three hours each, with his second-round victory over South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo going four hours 25 minutes across five sets.

Consistent, composed performance

But it was a much more consistent, composed performance that saw Shapovalov make relatively fast work of Zverev.

He put serious doubt in the German's mind when he broke his opponent on the very first game of the second set. Zverev destroyed his racket in anger, smashing it multiple times against the court.

The Canadian went on to lose serve twice to go down 5-3 in the second set before breaking Zverev right back to eventually force a tiebreak. In that tiebreak, Shapovalov nearly let a 5-1 lead slip away but he held on for the 2-0 set lead.

The upset was brewing early on when Shapovalov broke the German's serve on the fourth game to go up 3-1. He served out from there for the comfortable 6-3 opening-set win.

Nadal reaches quarter-finals for 14th time

After fending off four set points and being unable to convert the first six of his own, Nadal finally clinched a 28-minute and 40-second tiebreaker to get himself on track to secure a spot in the quarter-finals for the 14th time.

After a 7-6 (14), 6-2, 6-2 fourth-round victory over fellow left-hander Mannarino on Sunday, Nadal is now potentially just three wins away from a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

The 35-year-old Spaniard moved to equal-second with John Newcombe on the all-time list for most quarter-finals in Australia. Roger Federer tops that list with 15.

It's also his 45th time into the last eight at a Grand Slam tournament, which is third on the all-time behind Federer (58) and Novak Djokovic (51).

He shares the men's record 20 major titles with Federer and Djokovic. But he's the only one of the trio playing in this tournament.

Mannarino, who didn't finish his third-round win until after 2 a.m. on Saturday and appeared to be hampered at times by an abdominal or upper leg injury, threw everything at Nadal in the opening set at Rod Laver Arena, where temperatures approached 33 Celsius.

"First set [was] very, very emotional," Nadal said. "Anything could happen there. I was a little bit lucky at the end. I had chances, he had a lot of chances too."

"I'm very happy I survived that first set, without a doubt," he added. "That crazy first set was so important."

The first set lasted 85 minutes, including the 'breaker, but after getting early breaks in the second and third sets the match was over in 2 hours, 40 minutes.

Krejcikova downs Azarenka

On the women's side, French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova continued her "magical" run of form by taking down an injury-hampered Victoria Azarenka 6-2 6-2 to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday.

The 26-year-old had never gone past the second round at Melbourne Park but is seeded fourth this year. She was ranked outside the world's top 100 until October 2020 but has shown incredible consistency to climb the ladder.

"It's just something special and magical," Krejcikova told reporters. "Couple [of] years ago I wasn't even top 100. Now I'm here and I'm playing on the biggest stadiums with the champions. I'm actually able to beat them.

"I'm just trying to enjoy everything that is happening, how I do things on the court. It's amazing that I can say that I'm a quarter-finalist right now."

Azaraneka's defeat means the Australian Open will have a new women's singles champion this year.

The Belarusian, who won back-to-back titles at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013, received treatment to the left side of her neck and shoulder early in the second set and needed regular assistance from the trainer during changeovers.

Krejcikova, who had lost their only previous meeting in 2020, did not let her 32-year-old opponent's struggles affect her focus and sealed the victory on Rod Laver Arena when Azarenka found the net with a return.

Nothing but respect

"It was really amazing because she's a champion here," Krejcikova, who hit 23 winners and broke her opponent five times, said on court. "I have a lot of respect for her. I really admire her.

"I'm extremely happy I won today, doing everything to get this win. I was really preparing for this, actually for a dream like this to play on such a court and play a champion.

"I felt she was a favourite to the match. I was just enjoying the match and trying to play my best tennis.

"Wow, I'm in the quarter-finals."

Krejcikova will next meet Madison Keys after the former U.S. Open finalist defeated eighth-seeded Spaniard Paulo Badosa 6-3 6-1.

Ousted Belgium player tests positive for COVID-19

Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck said on Sunday she had tested positive for COVID-19 after playing at the Australian Open.

"My exit test in Melbourne to go back to Belgium came back positive," she said on social media. "I'm isolating and following all of the requirements."

Van Uytvanck partnered Dane Clara Tauson to a three-set loss in the opening round of the women's doubles on Thursday on Court 14 at Melbourne Park.

Tauson played Danielle Collins in the singles on Saturday. Collins is due to play a fourth round match on Monday against Elise Mertens.

Van Uytvanck was eliminated in the second round of the singles by China's Wang Qiang on Wednesday.

"I have very mild symptoms and looking forward to being back stronger," said the Belgian.