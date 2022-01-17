Canada's Shapovalov overcomes errors to defeat Djere in opening match at Australian Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov overcame shaky moments and worked through a slew of unforced errors to defeat Serbia's Laslo Djere 7-6(3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3) in the first round at the Australian Open Monday.

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., needed three hours and 23 minutes to close out a match that opened with a lengthy first set and closed with a prolonged fourth set — both went to a tiebreak.

The Canadian, ranked 14th, was not at his best — he had 68 unforced errors in the match — but he did what he needed to break through and get past the 52nd-ranked Djere.

Up 5-2 in the fourth, Shapovalov was serving for the match but ran into trouble when he made three unforced errors and a double fault to extend the encounter. Djere fought off match point and broke the Canadian twice to force a tiebreak.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., defeats Serbia's Laslo Djere 7-6(3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3) in the opening round at the Australian Open.

Shapovalov shook off those missed opportunities and forced Djere to go long on triple match point in the tiebreak.

The 22-year-old Shapovalov will face Korea's Soonwoo Kwon in the second round.

After dropping the opening two sets, Djere showed some fight and made quick work of the Canadian in a 34-minute third set. Shapovalov lost serve in the second game and quickly went down 3-0. Djere went on to serve out the set.

Shapovalov was solid in the second set, with his break of Djere in the seventh game proving to be the difference.

The Canadian worked hard to win the first set. He was broken to start the match, and needed to fight off two set points in the 10th game down 5-4 to stay alive. In the tiebreak, his fourth ace of the set put him up 5-3 before Djere's unforced error sealed it. Shapovalov made 22 unforced errors in the first set.

Shapovalov made it to the semifinals of last year's Wimbledon, losing to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic. He reached the third round of last year's Australian Open, losing to fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime is the other Canadian in the men's main draw at this year's tournament. Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Vancouver's Rebecca Marino are in the women's singles draw.

CBC Sports' Vivek Jacob walks through the Canadian tennis stars you should be watching as they gear up to compete in the 2022 Australian Open

Osaka tops Osorio

Naomi Osaka started her title defence by winning the first five games on the way to a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Camila Osorio in the second match on the tournament's main court.

With so much attention on the 11-day saga of Djokovic's attempt to participate in the year's first Grand Slam tournament, and bid for a fourth consecutive title at Melbourne Park, Osaka's return to action has been overshadowed.

After winning here last year, capturing her second Australian Open title in three years, the four-time major winner pulled out of the 2021 French Open before the second round, then sat out Wimbledon. She played at the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit the cauldron, but ended her 2021 season early after a third-round loss and a teary news conference at the U.S. Open.

Osaka reacts during her first-round match against Osorio on Monday. (Hamish Blair/The Associated Press)

Two of her goals for 2022, she said last week, were to stay completely composed on the court and off, and to enjoy the game.

A smile when she completely whiffed an overhead to give Osorio a breakpoint chance in the seventh game maybe was a sign of the new approach. She dropped that service game but recovered quickly.

"It just feels really nice to start the year with this tournament," Osaka said in a post-match, on-court interview. "I thought I played really well given the circumstances."

Sakkari, Bencic and Svitolina win 1st-round matches

Fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari started the program on the main court at Melbourne Park with a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over Tatjana Maria.

"I was a little bit stressed because I was opening up this tournament on this wonderful court. It's a privilege," Sakkari said. "I'm very glad that I was able to find a way to win and to keep myself in the tournament."

In other early results on Day 1 of the first major tennis tournament of 2022, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Belinda Bencic beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-3, and 15th-seeded Elina Svitolina got past Fiona Ferro 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Bencic will next meet Amanda Anisimova, who beat qualifier Arianne Hartono 2-6, 6-4, 6—3.

Anisimova, a 20-year-old American who is coming off a title in a tune-up event held at Melbourne Park the first week of January, described what went on with Novak Djokovic as "a very messy situation."

"It's very complicated," Anisimova said. "So, I mean, you can take either side . . . It's honestly very sad that it had to end that way."

No. 30 Camila Giorgi had a 6-4, 6-0 win over Anastasia Potapova.

On the men's side, No. 31 Carlos Alcaraz opened with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 win over Alejandro Tabilo.

Later Monday, Rafael Nadal was set to renew his bid for a men's-record 21st Grand Slam singles title with a first-round match against Marcos Giron of the U.S. Nadal is tied with Djokovic and Roger Federer with 20 major trophies.