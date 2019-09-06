Tale of the Tape: Bianca vs. Serena

Canadian 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu wasn't even born when Serena Williams won her first US Open title. Now, the two will vie for the tennis major with Williams looking to tie the record with 24 major titles, while Andreescu will look for her first ever.
