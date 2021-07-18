Skip to Main Content
Tadej Pogacar wins 2021 Tour de France for back-to-back titles

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar claimed a second successive Tour de France title after Sunday's 21st and final stage. The 22-year-old UAE Emirates rider is the youngest rider to wear the overall leader's yellow jersey at the end of the race for two years running.

Slovenian, 22, claims 2nd consecutive title in Paris

Team UAE Emirates' Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides with his teammates during the 21th and final stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, on Sunday. (Thomas Samson/ Getty Images)

