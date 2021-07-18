Tadej Pogacar wins 2021 Tour de France for back-to-back titles
Slovenian Tadej Pogacar claimed a second successive Tour de France title after Sunday's 21st and final stage. The 22-year-old UAE Emirates rider is the youngest rider to wear the overall leader's yellow jersey at the end of the race for two years running.
Slovenian, 22, claims 2nd consecutive title in Paris
Slovenian Tadej Pogacar claimed a second successive Tour de France title after Sunday's 21st and final stage.
The 22-year-old UAE Emirates rider is the youngest rider to wear the overall leader's yellow jersey at the end of the race for two years running.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?