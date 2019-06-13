Skip to Main Content
Stanley Cup Wrap: Blues unbelievable turnaround ends with Stanley Cup glory
Sports

The St. Louis Blues knocked off the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 to capture the 1st Stanley Cup in the franchise's 52-year history.
The St. Louis Blues knocked off the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 to capture the 1st Stanley Cup in the franchise's 52-year history. 2:45