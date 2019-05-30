Skip to Main Content
Stanley Cup Wrap: Blues outlast Bruins in overtime to win first ever Stanley Cup final game
Sports·Video

Carl Gunnarsson scored in overtime to give the Blues their first win in the Stanley Cup final, beating Boston 3-2.
