Canada's Tiffany Foster takes ATCO Classic at Spruce Meadows

Canada sprung to a 1-2 finish in the 1.50-metre show jumping event at the Spruce Meadows ATCO Classic Grand Prix on Sunday in southwest Calgary.

After two rounds of the competition, North Vancouver's Tiffany Foster and partner Brighton took top honours while local favourite Kara Chad riding Firefly W came second.

Foster and her 15-year-old gelding swept the eight-rider jump off, posting zero faults in 38.45 seconds.

The victory was Foster's third at Spruce Meadows.

Chad and her 11-year-old Dutch Warmblood also had zero faults with a finishing time of 39.10.

Beezie Madden of the U.S. (41.26) and partner Garant came third.

WATCH | Canada's Tiffany Foster, Kara Chad take top 2 spots at ATCO Classic Grand Prix:

Canada's Tiffany Foster, Kara Chad take top 2 spots at ATCO Classic Grand Prix 10:40 Tiffany Foster and Brighton won the ATCO Classic Grand Prix followed by fellow Canadian Kara Chad aboard Firefly W in the ATCO Classic Grand Prix at Spruce Meadows. 10:40

Fellow Canadian Ben Asselin and partner The Freshman finished sixth in the international ring field that also included riders from Australia, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.

The event marked a return to action at Spruce Meadows after it cancelled its summer show jumping series for a second straight year because of the pandemic.

The equestrian and soccer facility in Calgary draws dozens of the world's top riders to its annual summer and fall tournaments, but competitions were wiped out in 2020.