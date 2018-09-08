Germany's Philipp Weishaupt wins Suncor Cup at Spruce Meadows

Germany's Philipp Weishaupt won the Suncor Cup show jumping event at Spruce Meadows in Calgary on Saturday.

Weishaupt completed round 2 in 53.25 seconds.

Meanwhile, Canadians Jim Ifko (54.95) and Eric Lamaze (55.28) finished third and fourth, respectively. Fellow Canadian Kara Chad also advanced to the winning round and placed seventh.

Conor Swail of Ireland was second with a time of 54.38.

Canadians Jenna Thompson, Tiffany Foster, Lisa Carlsen, and Susan Horn were eliminated in the first round.