Germany's Philipp Weishaupt wins Suncor Cup at Spruce Meadows
Germany's Philipp Weishaupt won the Suncor Cup show jumping event at Spruce Meadows in Calgary on Saturday. Meanwhile, Canadians Jim Ifko and Eric Lamaze finished third and fourth, respectively.
Canadians Jim Ifko, Eric Lamaze crack top 5
Germany's Philipp Weishaupt won the Suncor Cup show jumping event at Spruce Meadows in Calgary on Saturday.
Weishaupt completed round 2 in 53.25 seconds.
Meanwhile, Canadians Jim Ifko (54.95) and Eric Lamaze (55.28) finished third and fourth, respectively. Fellow Canadian Kara Chad also advanced to the winning round and placed seventh.
Conor Swail of Ireland was second with a time of 54.38.
Canadians Jenna Thompson, Tiffany Foster, Lisa Carlsen, and Susan Horn were eliminated in the first round.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.