Martin Fuchs rides Clooney 51 to show jumping victory at Geneva Grand Prix
Martin Fuchs, riding partner Clooney 51, won the Geneva Grand Prix on Sunday.
Canada's Eric Lamaze misses out on final field
Martin Fuchs, riding partner Clooney 51, won the Geneva Grand Prix on Sunday.
The 27-year-old Swiss edged Great Britain's Scott Brash, riding Hello Senator, by 0.05 seconds to claim his first show jumping Grand Prix victory.
WATCH | Martin Fuchs triumphant ride:
Belgium's Jerome Guery and partner Quel Homme de Hus finished third.
"This is a huge win for me, it is certainly a career highlight and tops off an unbelievable year. I am so happy," said Fuchs.
Eleven of the forty riders made it to the jump-offs, including world No. 1 Steve Guerdat (who finished 5th).
Canada's Eric Lamaze missed out on the final field.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.