Martin Fuchs rides Clooney 51 to show jumping victory at Geneva Grand Prix

Martin Fuchs, riding partner Clooney 51, won the Geneva Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Swiss edged Great Britain's Scott Brash, riding Hello Senator, by 0.05 seconds to claim his first show jumping Grand Prix victory.

WATCH | Martin Fuchs triumphant ride:

The Swiss rider put together another flawless performance on the back of Clooney 51 to secure the victory at the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping competition in Geneva. 2:09

Belgium's Jerome Guery and partner Quel Homme de Hus finished third.

"This is a huge win for me, it is certainly a career highlight and tops off an unbelievable year. I am so happy," said Fuchs.

Eleven of the forty riders made it to the jump-offs, including world No. 1 Steve Guerdat (who finished 5th).

Canada's Eric Lamaze missed out on the final field.