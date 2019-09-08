Beezie Madden wins CP International Grand Prix at Spruce Meadows
Eric Lamaze, aboard Fine Lady 5, finishes 5th overall
Beezie Madden had just one fault on Sunday, but it was still enough to win the CP International Grand Prix at the Spruce Meadows Masters.
After going clear in the first round of competition aboard her horse Darry Lou, Madden had a single time fault in Round 2 to put her in top spot with just Canadian Eric Lamaze left to complete the course.
Lamaze, from Schomberg, Ont., who had a clear run aboard his horse Fine Lady 5 in the best time of 87.56 in the first round, finished with eight faults in Round 2 to fall to fifth place overall.
Madden, from Cazenovia, N.Y., who finished third at last year's CP International Grand Prix, also rode clear in the first round in the second best time of 89.24 seconds before receiving one fault in Round 2 for exceeding the allowed time of 66 seconds by .94.
WATCH | Beezie Madden wins CP International riding Darry Lou:
Australian Rowan Willis received $600,000 for finishing second on Sunday, while Austria's Max Kuhner placed third to take home $445,000.
