Canada's Eric Lamaze wins Grand Prix of Canada in jump-off
2008 Olympic champion also won the PwC Cup on Thursday
Canadian Eric Lamaze came out on top of a seven-way jump off to capture the RBC Grand Prix of Canada at Spruce Meadows on Saturday.
As the fifth of seven riders to complete the jump-off track, Lamaze laid down a clean ride in a quick time of 46.25 seconds to edge out Switzerland's Steve Guerdat for top spot.
Guerdat also had a perfect run in the jump off in 46.96, while Ireland's Conor Swail was clean in a time of 47.20.
Veteran rider Beezie Madden, of Cazenovia, N.Y., had the fastest time of 44.62, but she knocked down the top rail of the last jump to finish with four faults.
Madden had to settle for fourth place just ahead of Nicole Walker, of Aurora, Ont., who also had four faults to go with a fast time of 45.82.
Sunday is the final day of the Spruce Meadows National.
