Henrik von Eckermann captures Dutch Masters title

Henrik von Eckermann captured the first major of the show jumping season in thrilling fashion on Sunday at the Dutch Masters in Den Bosch, Netherlands.

The Swedish show jumper claimed the first Rolex Grand Slam of 2019 in a jump-off, edging out four other competitors, including Swiss superstar — and 2012 Olympic champion — Steve Guerdat.

Von Eckermann had the fastest clear time in the jump off, clocking in at 40.45 seconds aboard his 13-year-old mare, Toveks Mary Lou.

Unbelievable! Henrik von Eckermann takes the lead with a time of 40.45 sec!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheDutchMasters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheDutchMasters</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolexGrandSlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolexGrandSlam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JumpIntoHistory?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JumpIntoHistory</a> <a href="https://t.co/BW14PRe5qU">pic.twitter.com/BW14PRe5qU</a> —@IndoorBrabant

Guerdat, aboard Albfuehren's Bianca, was second in 41.08 seconds.

The Dutch Masters is the first of four grand slam events held throughout the show jumping season. The next event is CHIO Aachen, in Aachen, Germany, in July.

Calgary's Spruce Meadows will host an event in September and the final comes in Geneva, Switzerland at the end of the year.