Rolex Grand Slam of show jumping: Dutch Masters
Watch championship show jumping action from the Netherlands as some of the world's best equestrian athletes compete in the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping at the Dutch Masters.
Watch live coverage on Sunday at 10:20 a.m. ET
The Dutch Masters is the first of four grand slam events held throughout the show jumping season.
